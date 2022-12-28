Southwest flight from Chicago to Phoenix diverted to Milwaukee due to mechanical issue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Midway International Airport to Phoenix was diverted to Milwaukee Wednesday due to a mechanical concern.

Southwest reported the potential mechanical issue involved one of the aircraft's flaps. The plane left Midway at 12:45 p.m. and landed safely at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, where it was taken out of service.

Another plane will get the passengers to Phoenix, Southwest said.

This incident coincidentally happened as Southwest Airlines has ben canceling thousands of flights over the past several days – in the wake of a massive winter storm that wrecked holiday travel plans across the U.S. According to tracking service Flight Aware, more than 91% of all canceled flights in the U.S. early Wednesday were from Southwest, which scrubbed more than 2,500 flights before 7 a.m.

The airline also scrubbed more than 2,300 flights set for Thursday as it tried to restore order to its mangled schedule.

Numerous travelers have also been separated from their baggage, leaving piles of unclaimed suitcases at airports such as Midway.