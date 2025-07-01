Some not thrilled as Chicago welcomes NASCAR Street Race for a third year

NASCAR Chicago Street Race is back, and some aren't too excited

For the past two years, the NASCAR Chicago Street Race has brought in thousands of people from more than 20 countries and boosted the local economy.

But not everyone is thrilled to see it return for a third year. Diane Sibon, for one, is not pleased to see street closures and rafters back up in downtown Chicago.

"It's tough to get anywhere around, so we avoid it at all costs," she said.

Sibon said the race is more of an annoyance.

"Hate it," she said.

Just to get to Buckingham Fountain with her cousin visiting from Italy, Sibon now has to take a scenic route because Grant Park and the roads through it are closed. Crews on Tuesday were still setting up for the third annual NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

With that comes street closures for those living around the event. But the Chicago Sports Commission emphasized the upsides.

Chicago Sports Commission Executive Director Kara Bachman said last year, the economic impact was $128 million, which was 17.5% higher than 2023.

She said last year, nearly 40,000 people booked hotel rooms specifically to stay and watch the race.

"This year, we've already seen ticket purchasers from 26 different countries. So the economic impact is real," said Bachman. "There are NASCAR fans everywhere, and using NASCAR and partnering with NASCAR are introduced to Chicago and become fans of Chicago, it's a win-win."

But some neighbors and other Chicagoans maintain that it is not a win-win for them.

"I just feel like it's kind of more waste of time than anything else," said Phelan Larsh. "Maybe it helps our economy, but I just feel like it's a pain in the butt for people who actually live here."

Bachman said if rain hadn't been a damper last year and the previous year — when the city got drenched in a storm that caused flooding on the Sunday before July 4th — the commission believes the turnout would have been higher.

Meanwhile, more road closures are still coming for the 2025 race.

Roosevelt Road will close Wednesday in both directions from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

On Thursday, Michigan Avenue will close between Roosevelt Road and Jackson Drive.

It remains unclear whether the NASCAR Street Race will be back next year.