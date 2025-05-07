Neighbors express concerns about disruptions with NASCAR Chicago Street Race to return for third year

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race will be back for a third year in July, and Chicago Police and NASCAR representatives met with South Loop neighbors Wednesday to hear their concerns when it comes to safety.

While the revving of engines in Grant Park is welcomed by some, many who live in the area are not fans of the congestion the event ushers their way.

Paul Wasserman has called the South Loop home for 30 years, but in recent years, he has dreaded the NASCAR Street Race due to the lack of access.

"It's really tough on the neighborhood during NASCAR," Wasserman said.

As NASCAR plans to descend over several streets surrounding Grant Park for the third year in a row, many like Wasserman are fed up with what comes with the race.

"Occasionally when there's an event going on down here, you get like a bad day or maybe a bad night for like a Beyoncé concert [at Soldier Field] or something, but this is like that, but for however long NSACAR goes on," Wasserman said.

At the community meeting Wednesday night, Wasserman's South Loop neighbors came together to voice their concerns directly to the Chicago Police Department — and specifically to NASCAR Chicago.

"I understand it's a lot of people live down here, and they're not interested in their front yard being a party every weekend," said Central (1st) District police Cmdr. David Harris.

NASCAR said it is heeding neighbors' concerns.

"We have been working very hard to minimize those disruptions," said Julie Giese of NASCAR Chicago.

NASCAR said there will be a total of 25 days from setup to clearing the course and blocked roads, albeit for only two days of racing.

"We're going to continue to get better at this," Giese said.

Residents are waiting to see how the new changes will play out, but Wasserman stands by his opinion.

"I understand that we might have to live with it, but if it were elsewhere, I'd be happier," he said.

The city entered into a three-year contract with NASCAR under former Mayor Lori Lightfoot. This year is the third for the race.

Giese was asked if NASCAR plans to return again for a street race in 2026.

"Again, right now, our focus is on this year's event," she said. "We have those option years. We'll have those conversations."

The race is set for July 5 and 6..