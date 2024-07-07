Rain puts NASCAR Street Race on hold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With rain tires on the track and ponchos in the stands, NASCAR Street Race fans watched the skies Sunday after some afternoon rain delayed the start of the main event.

This comes one year after torrential storms delayed and canceled some parts of the inaugural event.

Before Sunday's rain, it was an exceptionally smooth event. The skies were clear enough for a flyover just before the main event, the Cup Series, was scheduled for 3:30. Huge crowds streamed through the fan experience area and headed for the stands.

But just as the event was scheduled to start, light sprinkles picked up, causing fans to pull out the umbrellas and ponchos as staff tried to clear the track.

Fans told CBS 2 that there was no way they were missing this year's event even after last year's rain caused some major speedbumps on the schedule.

The race started, but cars were taken to pit road, and the red flag was out on lap 26.

Some were taking the rain in stride. One playlist even switched to AC/DC's Thunderstruck when the rain picked up.

However, around 5:30, fans could be seen streaming from the track, giving up on an improvement in the weather.