Rain makes frustrating day for NASCAR fans, drivers in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After Sunday's monster rain, hopes for the historic NASCAR street race got back on track.

As CBS 2's Sara Machi reports, it was a rather frustrating day for NASCAR drivers and fans.

Sunday morning, the first fans through the gate were greeted with unending storms that continued for hours and so much water pooling on the course that it caused serious problems for NASCAR.

Fans hoping to hear the thunderous roar of NASCAR through the Loop instead found the soft patter of unending rainfall, continuing the rain delays that forced many of the same fans home early Saturday.

"Well, we were out yesterday in the stands outside, and it was raining, so it's just that kind of weekend. You got to go with it. You got to go dance in the puddles or something," said Cindy Tessman, who traveled from Kenosha to see the race.

As the rain fell, so did the morale.

Some fans decided to cut out early.

"We were going to wait it out, but they said it's indefinite whether or not they are going to open it up, so it's supposed to rain past 3 o'clock. So we decided that there is no point standing out in the rain until then," said Michele Morris.

Rain pooled on the track and around the ticketed spectator spaces.

"We were suppoed to be in the Paddock Club, but they've got it closed right now for flooding," said Steven Felbinger. "There is a city inspector trying to determine if there is an electrical issue."

After noon organizers canceled the Miranda Lambert and Charley Crockett concerts, citing flooded fields before announcing Cole Custer as the winner of the Xfinity Series race, since he led the pack Saturday when they paused for lightning.

"It's definitely one of the weirdest wins I've been a part of, but we'll take it," he said.

He called it an awkward win as fans crossed their fingers for better weather.