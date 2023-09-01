Larry Snelling, pick for next Chicago police superintendent, to attend public hearing

CHICAGO (CBS) – Residents will get a chance to ask questions to the man appointed to take over the Chicago Police Department.

Larry Snelling, the incoming CPD superintendent, will attend a public hearing next Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. at the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen.

Mayor Brandon Johnson introduced Snelling as his pick for the top job last month.

City rules state Snelling must attend a public hearing and be approved by a vote of the Chicago City Council before officially taking over the superintendent job.