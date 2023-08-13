Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson chooses Larry Snelling as next CPD superintendent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Sunday that Larry Snelling will be the city's new police superintendent.

Snelling was previously chief of the bureau of counterterrorism.

Three finalists were suggested by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability after a months-long search. The other two finalists were Angel Novalez, the CPD chief of Constitutional Policing and Reform, and Shon Barnes, the police chief in Madison, Wisconsin.

Snelling will be formally introduced by Mayor Johnson at a press conference Monday at 11:30 a.m. at City Hall.

He was raised on the South Side of Chicago, graduated from Englewood High School and holds a bachelor's degree in adult education from DePaul University, according to a release from the mayor's office.

Snelling has been with the Chicago Police Department since 1992. He has served as a patrol officer in the 7th District and as a sergeant in the 22nd District and physical skills and operations sections for rectruit training at the Police Academy. He then returned to the 7th District as watch opeartions lieutenant before he was promoted to commander and then deputy chief of Area 2.

Johnson's selection for superintendent is now subject to approval by the city council.