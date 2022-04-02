Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Slushy mix of rain and snow, sun and warmer temps by Sunday

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Slushy snow far north, rain and snow transitions to all rain through the city, rain south. Precipitation wraps up by 3 p.m. or so. Little or no precipitation with a high of 40.

next-12.png
hour-by-hour.png
Tonight: Chance of rain or snow near midnight as a front moves thru. Low of 32.

today-tomorrow.png
Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 50. Rain at night.

7-day-forecast.png
In the week ahead we'll get chances of rain but highs in the 50s!

Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on April 2, 2022 / 2:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

