Chicago First Alert Weather: Slushy mix of rain and snow, sun and warmer temps by Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Slushy snow far north, rain and snow transitions to all rain through the city, rain south. Precipitation wraps up by 3 p.m. or so. Little or no precipitation with a high of 40.
Tonight: Chance of rain or snow near midnight as a front moves thru. Low of 32.
Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 50. Rain at night.
In the week ahead we'll get chances of rain but highs in the 50s!
