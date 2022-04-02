Chicago First Alert Weather: Slushy mix of rain and snow, sun and warmer temps by Sunday

Chicago First Alert Weather: A slushy mix of rain and snow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Slushy snow far north, rain and snow transitions to all rain through the city, rain south. Precipitation wraps up by 3 p.m. or so. Little or no precipitation with a high of 40.

Tonight: Chance of rain or snow near midnight as a front moves thru. Low of 32.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 50. Rain at night.

In the week ahead we'll get chances of rain but highs in the 50s!