Shooting leaves 3 people wounded on Chicago's West Side

Three people were shot and wounded outside a home in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

At 3:26 p.m., the victims, all teenage boys or young men, were outside a residence in the 4200 block of West Crystal Street, near Keeler Avenue and just north of Division Street, when they were all shot.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the neck and groin and self-transported to Humboldt Park Health in critical condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in his torso and arm and self-transported to Ascension Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital in critical condition. A 16-year-old boy was shot in his right armpit and self-transported to the same hospital in good condition.

All three victims were later transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where they were reported in critical condition.

Late Sunday, no one was in custody. Grand Central Area detectives were investigating.