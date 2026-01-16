Suspect in fatal shooting of Cicero high school student arrested in New York

A teen is being held on charges after a 17-year-old was shot and killed leaving school on January 8 in west suburban Cicero, Illinois.

Cicero officials said a 17-year-old was arrested in New York on Thursday after a police investigation. According to a Cicero spokesperson, the suspect is now awaiting extradition back to Illinois and is being held on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm charges.

On Thursday, detectives discovered the suspect purchased an Amtrak train ticket to leave New York and return to Chicago. Detectives then coordinated with Amtrak police to take him into custody.

It is not clear how the suspect got to New York.

The victim, identified as Johan Adaree-Sanchez, was shot in the chest around 3:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of 59th Avenue, a few blocks away from Morton East High School. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators confirmed a large fight between "two rival groups of teenagers" led to the fatal shooting. Cicero officials said the suspect, who was not a student at Morton East High School, ran from the scene and disposed of a firearm in a nearby yard, which has since been recovered.