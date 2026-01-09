Teen shot and killed in Cicero was being bullied at school, girlfriend says

The girlfriend of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed after leaving school on Thursday afternoon in west suburban Cicero said the attack was the result of bullying.

Johan Adaree-Sanchez was shot in the chest around 3:20 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of 59th Avenue, a few blocks away from Morton East High School.

The school confirmed he was a student there, and that the shooting happened after dismissal.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

His best friend said they moved to Cicero from Colombia four years ago. His girlfriend, who was there when Johan was shot, said she's still shaken up by what she witnessed.

The pain is unbelievable for 17-year-old Donna Medina. Donna only speaks Spanish. Sanchez's cousin, Natalia Lopez, translated for her.

"Right now, I feel heartbroken, and I'm going through something that I thought that I would never have to go through," she said.

Medina said Sanchez was being bullied at Morton East High School.

"Yesterday, after school, they were just going to take the bus as they usually do, but when they were there at the bus stop, there was that group of kids waiting for him," Lopez said, translating for Medina.

Medina said Sanchez ran. She ran after him and then heard a gunshot. She said Sanchez's cousin, who was also walking with them, tried to fight off the other kids.

One of the kids had a gun, hit the cousin with the butt of the gun, and started shooting.

"The first shooting was right to his chest," Medina said.

Medina then dropped her backpack and tried to get closer.

"When she got closer to him, that's when they shot him again on his ankle," Lopez said.

Medina said she tried to save her boyfriend.

"She tried to give him mouth-to-mouth. She tried to do everything that could save him," Lopez said. "When she tried, she already saw that he was pale and that he wasn't breathing."

Morton East had an active crisis team for students and staff on Friday. Asked about the bullying allegations, the superintendent said they're focused on dealing with the aftermath of the tragedy.

No one has been arrested.