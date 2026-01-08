Watch CBS News
17-year-old Morton East High School student shot, killed in Cicero

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer,
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

A teenage boy was killed in a shooting on Thursday afternoon in west suburban Cicero.

A town spokesman said that, around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of 59th Avenue and found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot once.

The boy was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, where he later died.

Morton East High School said the boy was a student there, and that the shooting happened after dismissal.

The school said there are reports about the shooting circulating on social media that are false, and asked people not to share unverified information.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

