17-year-old Morton East High School student shot, killed in Cicero

A teenage boy was killed in a shooting on Thursday afternoon in west suburban Cicero.

A town spokesman said that, around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of 59th Avenue and found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot once.

The boy was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, where he later died.

Morton East High School said the boy was a student there, and that the shooting happened after dismissal.

The school said there are reports about the shooting circulating on social media that are false, and asked people not to share unverified information.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing.