Shakira, Don Omar to headline 2025 Sueños Music Festival in Chicago

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Grammy-winning artist Shakira will headline this year's Sueños Music Festival this spring. 

Shakira, who just took home the Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album for "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," will headline the festival on Saturday along with Don Omar and special performances from Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera. 

Last year, thousands were evacuated from the festival due to severe weather. The evacuation cut the festival short, canceling rapper Peso Pluma's headline performance. 

The festival runs from Saturday, May 24 to Sunday, May 25. Tickets go on sale on Thursday and waitlist early access is available on the Sueños website

The music festival will be held in Grant Park between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, from Roosevelt Road to Ida B. Wells Drive.  

Sueños debuted in Grant Park back in 2022 and is now one of the largest Latin music festivals in the U.S.

