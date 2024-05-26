Thousands evacuated from Sueños Music Festival in Chicago due to severe weather

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The second day of the Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park was delayed for hours on Sunday due to severe weather, and that was not the only disappointment for festival goers, who ended up evacuating from the park before the night ended.

The festival start was delayed from noon to 4 p.m.

As thousands entered the gates for day two of the festival, clouds began peaking through skyscrapers.

Around 7:45 p.m., the announcement came over the loudspeakers, asking everyone to get out due to incoming storms. The message was posted on the festival's X account, as well.

"We brought our rain ponchos and everything," one person in attendance said.

"They said rain or shine," said another.

Festival goers were only able to enjoy the event for a brief period earlier in the day between storms.

"We had a great time yesterday," said Catherine Hilliard from Philadelphia. "Vibes were, I think, top-notch. Today, absolute downpour, thunder, lightning, but we still made it out today, so we're expecting a great time."

That was before the rain came in, sending many who traveled to Chicago home for a soggy end to the festival.

"We're all traveling here from Washington, DC. They delayed it four hours without any updates. They cut half of the lineup. They let one artist sing then half of the artists of a headliner, no headline tonight," said Ignacio Zavala.

Many called for a refund as they left in the downpour. They say all they wanted was to enjoy the festival and see the headliner.

"We were here to see Peso Pluma, and we can't now," said Sophia Navarro from North Carolina. "We spent all our money. It's just a bad situation."

Shortly after the evacuation, Peso Pluma announced that everyone was evacuated from the ground, including him just as he was arriving. He said city officials would not allow the event to continue, and he hopes to return to Chicago in the future.