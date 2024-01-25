Second suspect charged in Northwest Side Chicago armed robbery last month

CHICAGO (CBS) – A second person was charged in connection to an armed robbery on the city's Northwest Side last month.

Rajuan Barnes-Harvey, 18, of Chicago was arrested on Tuesday in the 1900 block of West 51st Street in Cicero. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Chicago police said Barnes-Harvey was identified as one of the offenders who, on Dec. 1, 2023, took property at gunpoint from a 47-year-old man in the 2600 block of North Kildare Avenue in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood. He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

The first suspect, Derrick Bearden, 19, of Cicero was arrested on the same day by Chicago police in the 2600 block of South Carolina Avenue and was also charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm. He appeared in court on Wednesday.

Barnes-Harvey was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.