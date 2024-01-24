Watch CBS News
Local News

Cicero man charged in Northwest Side Chicago armed robbery

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to an armed robbery of a 47-year-old man in the Belmont Gardens last month.

Derrick Bearden, 19, of Cicero was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday, in the 2600 block of South Carolina Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Bearden was identified as one of the offenders who participated in the robbery, on Dec. 1, 2023, just after noon in the 2600 block of North Kildare Avenue.

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No further information was available. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 2:19 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.