Cicero man charged in Northwest Side Chicago armed robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to an armed robbery of a 47-year-old man in the Belmont Gardens last month.

Derrick Bearden, 19, of Cicero was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday, in the 2600 block of South Carolina Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Bearden was identified as one of the offenders who participated in the robbery, on Dec. 1, 2023, just after noon in the 2600 block of North Kildare Avenue.

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No further information was available.