Sean Grayson to remain in jail for now in Sonya Massey's killing, Illinois Supreme Court rules

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Supreme Court has ordered that a former Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy charged with the murder of Sonya Massey must stay in jail until the court decides whether to consider his bid to go free as he awaits trial.

Sean Grayson is charged with first-degree murder for killing Massey, 36, inside her home near Springfield on July 6.

Grayson, 30, has been held in jail since he was arrested in July, but an Illinois Appellate Court panel found in November that a ruling that he should remain in jail was improper, saying prosecutors failed to provide sufficient evidence there were no conditions the court could set to reduce the danger Grayson posed to the public.

The appellate court ordered a new detention hearing for Grayson to set suitable conditions for his realease, but prosecutors asked the Illinois Supreme Court to step in.

On Tuesday, the state's highest court ordered that Grayson remain in custody until it either denies prosecutors' request to take up the case, or until after it rules on their appeal.

It's unclear when the Illinois Supreme Court will decide whether to consider prosecutors' appeal of the appeals court ruling to release Grayson.

Massey family attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci called the Illinois Supreme Court's decision "a relief for Sonya Massey's family."

"By upholding their responsibility to prioritize public safety, the court has sent a powerful message that the rights and safety of the community must come first and accountability must be pursued," the said in a statement. "Sonya's family has shown incredible resilience in their pursuit of justice for her senseless killing. This decision affirms their efforts and underscores the importance of addressing police violence and holding those responsible fully accountable. We will continue to fight alongside the Massey family to ensure that justice is served."

Massey was killed July 6 when Grayson and other sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a possible prowler at her home near Springfield. Grayson shot her when she checked on a pot of boiling water in her own kitchen while saying, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus."

Grayson was fired from the Sangamon County Sheriff's office and has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct in Massey's death. He has pleaded not guilty, and is being held at the Macon County Jail.