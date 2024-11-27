Appellate panel overturns order to keep Illinois ex-deputy in jail until trial in murder of Sonya Massey

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The top prosecutor in Sangamon County was fighting Wednesday night to keep former Deputy Sean Grayson in jail.

Grayson stands charged with murder in the shooting that killed Sonya Massey early on the morning of Saturday, July 6, at her house outside Springfield. He shot Massey, 36, when she checked on a pot of boiling water in her own kitchen while saying, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus."

Grayson was fired from the Sangamon County Sheriff's office and has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct in Massey's death. He has pleaded not guilty.

He was initially ordered to stay in jail until his trial, but an appellate panel overturned the decision.

Now, the Sangamon County State's Attorney's office is taking the issue to the Illinois Supreme Court, arguing that Grayson is a danger to the community.