School closings in Chicago, Illinois and Indiana ahead of Extreme Cold Warning Friday, including CPS

A growing number of schools are closed or moving to e-learning Friday as sub-zero temperatures have prompted the National Weather Service to issue an Extreme Cold Warning that will take effect overnight and last through midday.

Chicago Public Schools is closing district-wide Friday due to the extreme weather. There will be no classes and all CPS buildings will be closed to the public. All extracurricular activities, sports practices, games and events are also canceled.

The coldest temperatures seen since the 2019 polar vortex are forecast to hit Chicago starting overnight Thursday. The forecasted air temperature high Friday is -2, with wind chills that will make it feel as cold as -40, conditions in which frostbite can take hold in just minutes.

The NWS has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Cook, Lake, McHenry, Lee, Livingston and Winnebago counties from 3 a.m. Friday until 12 p.m.

Full list of Emergency Closing Center school closures, delays and e-learning for Chicago, Illinois and Northwest Indiana schools, businesses and daycares