Watch CBS News
Local News

Coldest weather in Chicago since 2019 polar vortex arriving overnight

By
Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon
Meteorologist
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.
Read Full Bio
Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

An Arctic front is moving into the Chicago area, bringing the coldest weather since the 2019 Polar vortex. 

Wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour will make for a cold and blustery Thursday with temperatures in the teens and 20s.

Late Thursday night into Friday morning, temperatures plunge further while winds remain breezy, leading to life-threatening wind chills of -20 degrees to -40 degrees. 

ec4689ce-5de1-4e78-8440-bd227ccc5fd4.png

An Extreme Cold Warning is now in effect, with dangerously cold conditions lingering into Saturday morning. 

Lake-effect snow showers may develop in Northwest Indiana on Friday. 

While this cold will be dangerous, in 2019, record-breaking temperatures reached - 21 degrees in Chicago.

Chicago Public Schools have not moved to e-learning or canceled classes as of Thursday morning. They say they are still monitoring conditions. Some schools in Gary and Merrillville indiana have already made the call to go to e-learning.    

Full list of Emergency Closing Center closures and delays for area schools, businesses, daycare centers, and other organizations 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue