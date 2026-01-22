Coldest weather in Chicago since 2019 polar vortex arriving overnight
An Arctic front is moving into the Chicago area, bringing the coldest weather since the 2019 Polar vortex.
Wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour will make for a cold and blustery Thursday with temperatures in the teens and 20s.
Late Thursday night into Friday morning, temperatures plunge further while winds remain breezy, leading to life-threatening wind chills of -20 degrees to -40 degrees.
An Extreme Cold Warning is now in effect, with dangerously cold conditions lingering into Saturday morning.
Lake-effect snow showers may develop in Northwest Indiana on Friday.
While this cold will be dangerous, in 2019, record-breaking temperatures reached - 21 degrees in Chicago.
Chicago Public Schools have not moved to e-learning or canceled classes as of Thursday morning. They say they are still monitoring conditions. Some schools in Gary and Merrillville indiana have already made the call to go to e-learning.