Massachusetts State Police investigate "unsubstantiated" sighting of Robert Card, Maine mass shooting suspect

BOSTON – Massachusetts State Police put out a be on the lookout alert Thursday for Robert Card, the the suspect in Maine mass shootings after what was later found to be an "unsubstantiated" report that he was in the state.

A massive manhunt is underway after at least 18 people were killed and 13 injured in the shootings Wednesday night in Lewiston, Maine. An arrest warrant charging Card with at least 8 counts of murder has been issued.

Massachusetts State Police issued a be on the lookout for a vehicle after a person in New Hampshire told police she saw a person that resembled Card.

Robert Card

The caller said the vehicle was believed to have been driven out of New Hampshire and into Massachusetts on Interstate 93 South around 8 a.m. on Thursday. About an hour later, police said the alert was issued "out of an abundance of caution."

"Any connection between that vehicle and Card is unsubstantiated at this time. Originated in Oxford Maine. Passed on in an abundance of caution and we are gathering more info but as of right now unsubstantiated," a Massachusetts State Police spokesman said in a statement.

Windham, New Hampshire police added additional details. They said the "concerned citizen" thought they might have seen a person matching Card's description while in the area of Exit 3 on I-93.

The vehicle was described as a blue Toyota with Maine regristation, but the license plate came back to a Chevy Suburban. Police determined there was "no credible information that the individual is currently in Windham."

I-Team sources previously reported that Card has ties to Massachusetts, though the exact nature of the ties was not immediately known.

Anyone who encounters Card is asked to call 911 immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Card is described as 5'11" tall, weighing 230 pounds. There have been no confirmed sightings since Wednesday night.

New Hampshire State Police said they are providing assets to help in Maine during the search.

"There is no known specific threat to the state of New Hampshire at this time, but Troopers remain vigilant and ready to respond," police said in a statement.