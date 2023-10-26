I-Team: Robert Card, suspect in Maine mass shootings, has ties to Massachusetts

I-Team: Person of interest in Maine mass shooting has ties to Massachusetts

LEWISTON, Maine – I-Team sources have learned that Robert Card, the suspect in a deadly Maine mass shooting, has ties to Massachusetts. An arrest warrant has been issued, charging Card with murder.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said 18 people and 13 were hurt Wednesday night during shootings in Lewiston, Maine. The number of injuries and deaths that were reported fluctuated throughout the night.

Where is Lewiston, Maine?

Located about two hours north of Boston and 30 mile north of Portland, Maine, Lewiston is the second largest city in Maine.

Federal agencies including the U.S. Marshals are on scene, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). According to CBS News, police throughout New England are on alert, and departments as far away as New York City are monitoring a be on the lookout alert that was sent to tens of thousands of officers.

The shooting started on Mollison Way at the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley. More shots were fired several miles away at Schemengees Bar and Grille on Lincoln Street.

There has been a massive police and FBI search in several Maine communities throughout the night and into Thursday.

Robert Card Lewiston, Maine Police

About Robert Card

Card is enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve and has an active military ID. Authorities have stepped back their early reports that Card is a trained firearms instructor. An Army spokesperson told CBS News that Card is a Sgt. 1st Class petroleum supply specialist in the Army Reserve. He enlisted in December 2002.

According to a law enforcement bulletin seen by CBS News, Card is stationed in Saco, Maine. His last known address is Bowdoin, Maine.

Bowdoin is a short distance from Lewiston, as is Lisbon, where Card's car was found.

Police stage along border

I-Team sources said Card has several other vehicles registered to him, including a motorcycle. Because of Card's reported ties to the state, police staged overnight along the Massachusetts border. Officers also stationed along the Maine border and the New Hampshire border as a precaution.

Specifics of Card's ties to Massachusetts were not immediately known.

Wednesday morning, Massachusetts State Police issued an alert for officer safety after a person in New Hampshire reported seeing a man who looked like Card. Police said it the report appears to be "unsubstantiated" at this time.

Card, 40, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen, police said.