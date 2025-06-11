Watch CBS News
Woman robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A woman was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side, according to the Chicago Police Department. 

Just before 3 a.m., Chicago police said a 20-year-old woman was approached by four people, one armed with a handgun, in the 700 block of West 73rd Street. They demanded her items. 

Chicago police said the victim complied, and the group ran off. The items taken during the robbery are unknown at this time. 

No injuries were reported. 

No arrests have been made in this case. Police are investigating. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

