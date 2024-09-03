Reward offered in search for man who attacked postal worker in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $150,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an attack on a mail carrier in Logan Square this past summer.

At 1:05 p.m. July 29, the man physically attacked the mail carrier in the 2600 block of West Fullerton Avenue, near Rockwell Street, police said.

The suspect was described as a Black male in his early 30s, standing 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds, a dark complexion, and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and baseball cap.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Anyone who recognizes the man should not approach, but should rather call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement" when prompted.