Watch CBS News
Local News

Reward offered in search for man who attacked postal worker in Chicago

By Ellie Coatar, Joshua Hernandez

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $150,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an attack on a mail carrier in Logan Square this past summer.

At 1:05 p.m. July 29, the man physically attacked the mail carrier in the 2600 block of West Fullerton Avenue, near Rockwell Street, police said.

The suspect was described as a Black male in his early 30s, standing 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds, a dark complexion, and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and baseball cap.

logan-square-postal-worker-attack-suspect-1.jpg
U.S. Postal Inspection Service
logan-square-postal-worker-attack-suspect-2.jpg
U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Anyone who recognizes the man should not approach, but should rather call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement" when prompted.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.