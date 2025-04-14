$150,000 reward offered for information in January robbery of letter carrier on Chicago's West Side

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a $150,000 reward after a letter carrier was robbed in East Garfield Park earlier this year.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 13 in the 700 block of South Francisco Avenue.

The service released photos of three masked suspects. At the time, two were wearing all black, and the third was wearing a red hoodie with white images on the front and back, black pants, and black shoes.

The service said the crew approached the carrier, demanded USPS property, and then left the scene on foot.

The reward is being offered for information leading to the arrests and conviction of the suspects. The service is also advising the public not to try to apprehend them themselves.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact USPIS at 877-876-2455 and say Law Enforcement. All information shared will be confidential.