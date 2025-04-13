Watch CBS News
Rideshare driver carjacked by rider after arriving at destination on Chicago's Back of the Yards

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police are investigating after a rideshare driver was carjacked by a rider early Sunday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police said around 1:15 a.m., the driver, a 47-year-old man, was providing the service to an unknown man in the 4500 block of South Hermitage Avenue.

After arriving at the destination, the rider pulled out a firearm and demanded the driver to get out of the vehicle, to which he complied. The rider then made off with the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

