Cook County Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in arson fire that killed 4 in West Englewood

Cook County Crime Stoppers on Tuesday offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an arson that killed four family members in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood.

The fire happened on Wednesday, May 20, in the 6200 block of South Paulina Street. The Chicago Fire Department raised a 2-11 alarm to bring about 100 firefighters.

Lisa Brown, 57, and Reginald Wilson, 62, were killed, along with two of their foster children, 15-year-old Ja'Quan Rattler and 8-year-old Royalty Rattler.

Brown and Wilson suffered severe burns and later died at the hospital. Ja'Quan and his sister, Royalty, died after being taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled their deaths as homicides.

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were injured in the fire, but survived.

Cook County Crime Stoppers and volunteers will canvass the neighborhood on Wednesday to try to get more information in the case.