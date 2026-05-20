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Children among 6 seriously injured in West Englewood house fire

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman,
Lauren Victory
Lauren Victory
Reporter
Lauren joined CBS News Chicago in May 2016 and is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
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Lauren Victory

/ CBS Chicago

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Children were among the six people seriously injured in a house fire in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood early Wednesday morning. 

The Chicago Fire Department battled the 2-alarm fire in the 6000 block of South Paulina, which was extinguished just before 3 a.m. 

CFD said six people were rescued from the fire and taken to local hospitals in serious condition. 

Neighbors told CBS News Chicago there were foster children living in the home. 

A witness said he heard a noise and saw the building in flames. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Ald. Raymond Lopez said he is "thankful to our brave firefighters for working to save as many adults and children as possible." He said several of the victims remain in critical condition. 

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