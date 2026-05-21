Son mourns parents and foster siblings killed in West Englewood fire deemed arson; 'They didn't deserve what happened to them'

As Chicago police continue to investigate who intentionally set a house fire that killed four people in West Englewood, the son of the woman who died is remembering his late mother's dedication to her foster children.

Antonio Wilson said his mother was an angel and loved being a foster mother. He's hoping police will get to the bottom of who killed her, his father, and two of their four foster children.

"It honestly could be anybody," he said.

Wilson has been left to wonder who intentionally set his parents' house on fire early Wednesday morning, killing his mother, 57-year-old Lisa Brown, his father, 62-year-old Reginald Wilson, and two of their foster children, 15-year-old Ja'Quan Rattler and 8-year-old Royalty Rattler.

"We lost an angel. We lost a great woman. So, y'all remember that. Y'all keep my momma in your prayers, and y'all remember her. And my pops and Royal and Ja'Quan, they didn't deserve what happened to them. So, y'all remember them, just like we will," Wilson said.

Fire crews were called to an extra-alarm fire at his parents' home at 62nd and Paulina in West Englewood around early Wednesday morning.

Brown and Wilson suffered severe burns and later died at the hospital. Ja'Quan and his sister, Royalty, died after being taken to Comer Children's Hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled their deaths as homicides.

Ten-year-old Iyanna Flowers said Royalty was her best friend.

"Why they did that to my friend? Because we had a whole future planned. Like, after college, we would go to each other's houses and play and go to the park," she said.

Wilson said his mother not only fostered Ja'Quan and Royalty, but another set of siblings – Bryan and Byron – who survived the fire. They were being treated at Comer Children's Hospital.

"He's still in critical condition and as far as I know, Byron is also still in critical condition, but they both will make it, depending on surgery," Wilson said.

While Flowers isn't related to Wilson's parents, she said they were her great-godparents and they'll truly be missed.

"Why they had to kill my grandma and my grandpa? Because my grandpa used to do my hair, and my grandma used to give me a lot of snacks and kisses," she said.

Wilson said his mom plans an annual family trip every July. He plans to keep her tradition alive.

While police have confirmed they are conducting an arson investigation, it remained unclear on Thursday who set the house on fire.