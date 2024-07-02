Watch CBS News
Angel Reese records 11th straight double-double as Chicago Sky top Dream 85-77

/ AP

Chennedy Carter scored six of her season-high 26 points in the final 92 seconds, rookie Angel Reese recorded her 11th consecutive double-double just before being named to the All-Star roster, and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 85-77 on Tuesday night.

Reese finished with 12 points and a season-high 19 rebounds to move within one double-double of Candace Parker's WNBA record of 12 straight.

Chicago trailed 75-72 before Atlanta went the final three minutes without a field goal. Diamond DeShields rattled in a 3-pointer from the corner with 2:21 left to tie it at 75-all and she added one free throw on the Sky's next possession to take the lead for good.

Carter took over down the stretch, making a basket on three straight possessions. She converted her second straight driving layup for an 80-77 lead and then stole it at the other end, leading to a jumper from the free-throw line.

Dana Evans added 14 points and Kamilla Cardoso had eight points and 10 rebounds for Chicago (7-11).

Allisha Gray, who joins Reese on the All-Star team, scored 19, and Tina Charles had 19 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for Atlanta (7-11), which turned it over 18 times. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and Jordin Canada each added 11 points.

