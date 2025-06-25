Recreation center in Schaumburg, Illinois, closed until further notice after fire

Meineke Recreation Center in Schaumburg, Illinois, to remain closed until further notice

The Meineke Recreation Center in Schaumburg, Illinois, will remain closed until further notice after a fire nearby earlier this week.

A construction crew hit a gas line in the 200-block of East Weathersfield Way Monday around 11 a.m., causing a fire. The recreation center and its outdoor pool were both evacuated.

The fire was contained to the construction site and no injuries were reported, village officials said. NICOR was called to the scene to shut off the gas and the road was closed for hours during the response and investigation.

The Schaumburg Park District said as of Wednesday, it was still working to restore critical systems and ensure the facility is safe.

The Meineke Pool at the recreation center will also remain closed until further notice.

Members of the Meineke Recreation Center may use the CRC and the Schaumburg Tennis Plus facilities.