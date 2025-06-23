Watch CBS News
Gas fire breaks out near public pool in Schaumburg, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Colleen Martinez

/ CBS Chicago

Fire breaks out near public pool in Schaumburg, Illinois
A fire broke out outside a public pool in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg Monday.

Firefighters said construction crews hit a gas line outside the Meineke Recreation Center, a Schaumburg Park District facility, around 11 a.m. The recreation center at 220 E. Weathersfield Way, and its outdoor pool, were both evacuated.

The Village of Schaumburg said the fire was contained to the construction site. No one was hurt.

NICOR was called to the scene, and Weathersfield Way was closed during the emergency response.

The recreation center and the pool remained closed as of late Monday afternoon.

There was no decision on whether they would reopen on Tuesday.

