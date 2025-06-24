Schaumburg Meineke Recreation Center swimming pool remains closed after nearby gas fire

Schaumburg officials said the public swimming pool at Meineke Recreation Center is still closed Tuesday after a fire.

A construction crew hit a gas line in the 200-block of East Weathersfield Way Monday around 11 a.m., causing a fire. The recreation center and its outdoor pool were both evacuated.

The fire was contained to the construction site and no injuries were reported, village officials said. NICOR was called to the scene to shut off the gas and the road was closed for hours during the response and investigation.

While Weathersfield Way has since reopened, the village said the recreation center and pool remain closed as of Tuesday until investigation of the fire is complete. There is some limited access to Meineke but the general public is urged to stay away.

The village said it will let the public know when the pool reopens on their Facebook page.