Schaumburg Meineke Recreation Center swimming pool remains closed after nearby gas fire

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Schaumburg swimming pool at Meineke Recreation Center remains closed after fire nearby
Schaumburg officials said the public swimming pool at Meineke Recreation Center is still closed Tuesday after a fire.

A construction crew hit a gas line in the 200-block of East Weathersfield Way Monday around 11 a.m., causing a fire. The recreation center and its outdoor pool were both evacuated.

The fire was contained to the construction site and no injuries were reported, village officials said. NICOR was called to the scene to shut off the gas and the road was closed for hours during the response and investigation.

While Weathersfield Way has since reopened, the village said the recreation center and pool remain closed as of Tuesday until investigation of the fire is complete. There is some limited access to Meineke but the general public is urged to stay away.

The village said it will let the public know when the pool reopens on their Facebook page

