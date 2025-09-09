Questions remain about ICE operations in Chicago amid "Operation Midway Blitz"

The conversation and confusion continue over how big ICE enforcement will get and whether the National Guard will come to Chicago.

Those questions are still left with no definitive answer. However, there are some new details, including rough estimates on how many additional ICE agents are in the city currently and how many are expected to arrive.

"It's just we're sending more resources to sanctuary cities. President Trump said on day one, we're going to prioritize sanctuary cities," border czar Tom Homan said.

When asked about the difference between the newly-launched "Operation Midway Blitz" and the administration's ICE efforts in Chicago this term, Homan said it's about adding more boots on the ground.

"As far as I'm concerned, ICE needs to take it down about three notches," Gov. JB Pritzker said.

Pritzker spoke about the amped-up ICE raids in Chicago. He said 100 ICE vehicles and 200 ICE agents were on standby around Chicago—confirming reports that ICE agents are stationed near Illinois courthouses.

"ICE sitting outside of courthouses that people are showing up to voluntarily. These are not people running away from authority. These are people seeking authority to stay in this country," he said.

Some Chicago leaders said they welcome the federal agents.

Ald. Andrew Napolitano (41st) from the Northwest Side said he'd welcome the National Guard, referencing the Chicago Police Department's staffing shortfall.

"Everyone realizes the better way to go about it would possibly be the FBI and the DEA, any type of federal aid law enforcement agent. But if we don't have that opportunity, we're not gonna turn down more bodies," he said.

Pritzker said he has not heard from the president, nor has he initiated a conversation. He said a call to the White House could be construed as a call for National Guard help in any future lawsuits.