Governor Pritzker meeting with refugee rights advocates about "Operation Midway Blitz"

Governor JB Pritzker plans to meet with refugee rights advocates as immigration enforcement "Operation Midway Blitz" continues in Chicago.

Pritzker will be in Brighton Park later this Tuesday morning, where he'll hold a roundtable with leaders from the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

They'll discuss ongoing federal deployments and the protection of constitutional rights.

This comes as federal officials announce that "Operation Midway Blitz" is in full effect.

The department said the mission would be carried out "in honor of Katie Abraham," who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run crash that happened in Urbana, about 130 miles south of Chicago, earlier this year. Her friend, 20-year-old Chloe Polzin, also died in the crash. The driver was 29-year-old Julio Cucul Bol, a citizen of Guatemala who authorities caught in Texas days after the crash, and believed to have been trying to flee to Mexico. He is now in custody in Illinois.

Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson both say they have still received no formal communication or information from the Trump Administration on what's now being called "Operation Midway Blitz."

In a post on X, Gov. JB Pritzker accused the Trump administration of failing to communicate or coordinate their immigration enforcement effort with state and local leaders.

"Once again, this isn't about fighting crime. That requires support and coordination — yet we've experienced nothing like that over the past several weeks. Instead of taking steps to work with us on public safety, the Trump administration's focused on scaring Illinoisians," he wrote.

Protest, march in Chicago Tuesday night

Several coalitions and unions are holding an "emergency protest" on Tuesday night against "Operation Midway Blitz".

Organizers say the mass demonstration is in opposition to the influx of ICE agents in Chicago and what they call "tyranny."

The protest and march will start at the Congress Plaza Garden, near Ida B. Wells and Michigan Avenue at 5 p.m.