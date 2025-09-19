Federal agents drag protesters, spray chemicals outside ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois, video shows

A tense encounter is underway as protesters and federal agents clash outside the Broadview, Illinois, ICE facility early Friday morning.

ICE agents dragged and tackled protesters outside the suburban facility as the crowd blocked the parking lot entrance. There were also reports of chemical agents sprayed into the crowd by federal enforcement.

At least one protester was taken into custody.

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton joined the protesters, speaking out against ICE enforcement. She arrived around 4:30 a.m.

"People are here to peacefully protest," She said. "Look what we have been seeing over the past several weeks right here in Chicago. People are being snatched off the streets, stuffed into unmarked vans with no due process."

She said this week there have been attacks on First Amendment rights, and it has caused fear.

"I'm here to stand with Illinoisians who are protesting peacefully," Stratton said.

Protesters gathered outside the facility before 5 a.m. They say they are here to oppose "Operation Midway Blitz."

Last week, protesters faced heavily armed agents in military gear. Some protesters were hit with chemical agents and rubber bullets.

Immigrant rights advocates and Chicago activists have been protesting outside ICE facilities in the suburbs since last week, and more protests were planned with the enhanced enforcement operation underway.

The efforts come weeks after the Trump administration first signaled it would be drastically ramping up U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Chicago.

The department did not say how long the operation is expected to last.

Organizers are working in the community to inform residents of their rights; the city of Chicago offers "Know Your Rights" guides in both English and Spanish.