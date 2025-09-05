Watch CBS News
Protests planned Friday outside ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois

Protesters prepare to demonstrate outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center in Broadview, Illinois, on Friday. 

The windows of the ICE facility were boarded up on Wednesday night, possibly in preparation for the protests taking place outside.

As federal immigration enforcement ramps up, the building on Beach Drive, is expected to operate as a 24-hour processing center.   

Activists call the conditions inside inhumane - pointing to reports of people being held here for days without beds, blankets, or basic hygiene.

Protests are nothing new, as This site has been at the center of demonstrations for years. The Broadview facility was the target of a protest on Sunday, as demonstrators called for its closure.

Neighbors said they are preparing for more unrest this morning. 

The Village of Broadview did not respond Thursday to CBS News Chicago's request for an interview. But the village did say in a statement that it is coordinating with Illinois State Police and Cook County Sheriff's police to make sure "safety and order are maintained" as ICE operations continue.  

