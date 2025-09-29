Arrested Broadview ICE protesters appear in court; 2 held, 3 released

Multiple protesters were arrested by federal agents over the weekend and they appeared in court Monday.

The protesters were charged with assaulting a federal officer. Some of those protesters were released Monday, while two were held in jail.

Two of the defendants are a couple who are engaged to be married. Prosecutors said that couple brought guns to the ICE protest Saturday.

The Department of Homeland Security claimed 11 people were taken into custody Saturday, and CBS News Chicago capture video of some of those people being detained. However, only five defendants faced criminal charges in federal court Monday.

Jocelyn Robledo and Ray Collins, who are engaged, were both charged with assault to a federal officer.

Robledo was charged with assault for allegedly shoving a federal officer, and prosecutors said she had a firearm on her at the time. The government said that gun was taken from her when she was detained.

Collins, her partner, is accused of charging at federal officers and also had a gun on him at the time. Both have valid FOID cards and concealed carry licenses and were carrying the guns legally, police said.

Collins' attorney said he ran towards the federal officers when he saw them scuffling with his fiancé. The government claims Collins injured the thumb of an ATF special agent.

The government could not provide Robledo was a reasonable threat to the public and she was ordered released until her next hearing. A judge ruled Collins be held until his next court date, in part because he argued it was reckless to bring a loaded gun to a contentious protest. But the judge added that for him the decision was a "close call."

Among the other defendants was Dana Briggs, a 70-year-old veteran with no criminal history who walked into court shackled and wearing an orange jumpsuit. He was released without supervision before his next court date.

One other protester was also released until their next court date, while the fifth protester was ordered held.

All five are due back in court at various times in October.