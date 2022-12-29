Prince: The Immersive Experience closes Saturday - tickets still available

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're a fan of all things Prince you're running out of chances to experience his immersive exhibit on the Magnificent Mile.

"Prince: The Immersive Experience" will take its final bow on Saturday.

Visitors will step inside the Purple Rain album cover, and tour 10 immersive spaces - including an audiovisual dance party designed by Prince's lighting and production designer.

The show opened back in June at the Shops at North Bridge on the Mag Mile.

Tickets for the final shows start at $29.50 per person. They're available for purchase at princetheexperience.com.