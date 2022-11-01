Wear your diamonds and pearls to a special concert at 'Prince: the Immersive Experience' on Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Prince fans can catch a special tribute concert for the musician in Chicago.
It's part of the exhibit "Prince: The Immersive Experience" on Michigan Avenue. The artists performing are a secret right now. The show will be at the exhibit located at 540 North Michigan.
You can get tickets at the concert producer's website Sofar Sounds. Tickets are $60.
