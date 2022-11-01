Wear your diamonds and pearls to a special concert at 'Prince: the Immersive Experience' on Wednesday

Wear your diamonds and pearls to a special concert at 'Prince: the Immersive Experience' on Wednesda

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Prince fans can catch a special tribute concert for the musician in Chicago.

It's part of the exhibit "Prince: The Immersive Experience" on Michigan Avenue. The artists performing are a secret right now. The show will be at the exhibit located at 540 North Michigan.

You can get tickets at the concert producer's website Sofar Sounds. Tickets are $60.



Tomorrow, join @SoFar at @PrinceTheExp for a "double feature" event that includes free-flow ticket access to Prince: The Immersive Experience and an intimate evening of music with surprise artists and covers of your favorite Prince songs!



On sale now: https://t.co/PK3nggL1DA pic.twitter.com/DYQi90SQPH — Prince: The Immersive Experience (@PrinceTheExp) November 1, 2022