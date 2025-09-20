Possible thunderstorms with dangerous lightning, localized flooding for Chicago area

The Chicago area Saturday evening could see possible thunderstorms, some of which could produce dangerous lightning and localized flooding.

Thunderstorms with dangerous lightening lightening and localized flooding possbile for Chicago area Saturday evening. CBS News Chicago

Periods of storms are likely through the overnight hours, with many areas receiving soaking, beneficial rainfall.

Scattered storms continue Sunday morning, but the area dries out a bit in time for the Bears game Sunday afternoon. Fans at Soldier Field will have temperatures near 80 with a southerly wind, and rain chances dropping to 30%.

More showers and thunderstorms to start the workweek

Periods of showers and thunderstorms continue at times through the first official week of autumn as a trough in the jet stream lingers overhead.

Cooler, fall-like temperatures finally make an appearance with highs in the 70s through the week.