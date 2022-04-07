Police say they'll ensure 'appropriate staffing' after violent crimes Downtown Tuesday night

Pregnant woman carjacked in The Loop; 2 juveniles in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a carjacking and a Red Line attack downtown in the past 24 hours, Chicago Police said they will "ensure appropriate staffing for areas experiencing an increase in activity and crime patterns."

In the first incident just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, a pregnant 26-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in the 100 block of North Dearborn Street. Two people came up to her with guns and demanded her keys.

The offenders got into the woman's car and drove away, according to police.

The woman was not injured.

Two juveniles later were arrested and the vehicle was recovered outside of Chicago, police said. A fully-loaded handgun also was recovered. Further details on the arrest and recovery of the stolen vehicle were not immediately available.

Just after 11 p.m., multiple people attacked a man in the Lake Street Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway stop.

Police said the mob came up to the man and repeatedly punched him in the face.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a bruised and swollen face.

Investigators said the offenders did not take anything from the victim.