Man attacked by multiple people on CTA Red Line in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was attached by multiple people on the CTA Red Line in The Loop Tuesday night.

Just after 11 p.m., police said the offenders punched the 43-year-old man in the face repeatedly in the 100 block of North State Street stop.

The man was taken to a Northwestern Hospital with a bruised and swollen face.

Investigators said the offenders did not take anything from the victim.