Man attacked by multiple people on CTA Red Line in The Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was attached by multiple people on the CTA Red Line in The Loop Tuesday night.
Just after 11 p.m., police said the offenders punched the 43-year-old man in the face repeatedly in the 100 block of North State Street stop.
The man was taken to a Northwestern Hospital with a bruised and swollen face.
Investigators said the offenders did not take anything from the victim.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.