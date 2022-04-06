Watch CBS News

Man attacked by multiple people on CTA Red Line in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was attached by multiple people on the CTA Red Line in The Loop Tuesday night. 

Just after 11 p.m., police said the offenders punched the 43-year-old man in the face repeatedly in the 100 block of North State Street stop. 

The man was taken to a Northwestern Hospital with a bruised and swollen face. 

Investigators said the offenders did not take anything from the victim. 

