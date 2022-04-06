Watch CBS News

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in The Loop

/ CBS Chicago

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in The Loop 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was carjacked at gunpoint in The Loop Tuesday night. 

Police said the 26-year-old woman was walking to her car, in the 100 block of North Dearborn Street just before 10 p.m., when two people came up to her with guns and demanded her keys. 

The offenders got into the woman's car and drove away, according to police.

The woman was not injured. 

No arrested have been made. 

First published on April 6, 2022 / 5:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.