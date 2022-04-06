Woman carjacked at gunpoint in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was carjacked at gunpoint in The Loop Tuesday night.

Police said the 26-year-old woman was walking to her car, in the 100 block of North Dearborn Street just before 10 p.m., when two people came up to her with guns and demanded her keys.

The offenders got into the woman's car and drove away, according to police.

The woman was not injured.

No arrested have been made.