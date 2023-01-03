Chicago police make arrest in New Year's Eve stabbing of 64-year-old

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the stabbing death of a 64-year-old man on New Year's Eve in the West Pullman neighborhood.

CPD Supt. David Brown announced the suspect was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing that took place inside a residence in the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Calvin Rice and determined he died of multiple sharp force injuries.

Rice was taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Responding officers arrested the suspect at the scene.

Brown said the suspect was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.