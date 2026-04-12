Signal issues temporarily suspend Pink Line service between Polk and the Loop, CTA says

The Chicago Transit Authority is advising Pink Line riders to seek alternative transportation as service was temporarily suspended Sunday afternoon between Polk and the Loop due to signal problems at Ashland/Lake.

Due to the issue, Pink Line trains will run between 54th/Cermak and Polk, and then be diverted to UIC/Halsted on the Blue Line for direct connections at UIC/Halsted, and continuing Blue Line train service to and from downtown.

For people looking to get to downtown from Pink Line stations between 54th/Cermak and Polk, CTA advises taking a Pink Line train toward the Loop until the train reaches UIC/Halsted and then transferring to an O'Hare-bound Blue Line train from the same platform. To get back from downtown, riders can take a Blue Line train toward Forest Park to UIC/Halsted. Then, stay on the same platform side and wait for a 54th/Cermak-bound Pink Line train.

CTA said that shuttle buses from Ashland/Lake to Polk will be available to provide connecting service in both directions.

Those thinking about taking buses instead can take #9 Ashland, #21 Cermak, #49 Western, #50 Damen, #52 Kedzie/California, #53 Pulaski, #54 Cicero, and #60 Blue Island-26th, along with other rail services. Riders will also be able to connect with the Blue Line's Forest Park branch or the Green Line along Lake Street to and from directly, according to CTA.

CTA did not give an exact time for when the issue will be fixed, but said they are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Riders are being advised to allow extra travel time.