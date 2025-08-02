Lake County Sheriff's Office releases photos of pickup truck sought in fatal hit-and-run in Beach Park

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a pickup truck wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist in Beach Park last week.

Just before 6 a.m. on July 27, deputies responded to the intersection of Green Bay Road and Sallmon Avenue for a report of a downed motorcycle and rider in the roadway.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The office identified him as 19-year-old Adrian Rogel-Villanueva of Waukegan.



Deputies said the Kawasaki sports bike the victim rode had damage consistent with being hit by the truck that fled from the scene.

The office said investigators have identified the vehicle as a maroon 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck, which is believed to be currently garaged or at a body repair shop. The truck would have front-end damage and damage to the passenger side.

Crash investigators believed the owner removed the license plates, so it's possible the truck has no plates or plates that do not match the vehicle. The truck has two decals on the top of the rear window, but they may have been removed by the owner.

Anyone with information about the vehicle's location or the hit-and-run is asked to contact the sheriff's crash investigators at 847-377-4000 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222.