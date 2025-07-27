Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Beach Park, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago.
/ CBS Chicago

/ CBS Chicago

A motorcyclist is dead after a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Beach Park.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said just before 6 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Green Bay Road and Sallmon Avenue for a report of a downed motorcycle and rider in the roadway.

The rider, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released.
 
Deputies said the Kawasaki sports bike he was riding had damage consistent with being hit by another vehicle that fled from the scene. 

An autopsy for the rider is being scheduled.

The Lake County Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigations Team is conducting a criminal investigation into the hit-and-run.

No further information was available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

