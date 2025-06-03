Pair pepper-sprayed employees, robbed downtown Chicago nail salon after receiving services

A couple who had just received hundreds of dollars in spa services was recently caught on video attacking and stealing from nail salon employees in downtown Chicago.

Chicago Police have issued a warning to downtown businesses to stay alert after another similar incident days later.

Nail salons rely on walk-ins. Yet when a man and woman came to get services on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 28, the owner of the Pure Rain Nail Spa, at 437 S. Dearborn St., said it felt like something was off. And it turned out something was indeed off — after three hours of full services, the couple pulled out pepper spray and ripped off employees instead of paying.

There were screams of fear and pain as two employees of the nail spa tried to get the burning sensation out of their eyes.

"They were screaming and screaming, and I was panicked," said Pure Rain Nail Spa owner Nadiy Nadmid.

Video showed the man and woman attacking the salon workers with pepper spray before robbing them and leaving the business. Nadmid said the man and woman both got their feet and toes done.

"Almost $200 for service, and they had been there almost three hours," she said.

Yet during the services, video shows the man pacing through the salon. At one point, an employee realized her cellphone was missing.

"She called her cellphone from the salon cellphone, and then it's ringing in the guy's bag," Nadmid said.

The man claimed he accidentally picked up the employee's phone, so the employees snapped the images of the man and woman — thinking they might be trouble. But the employees never imagined it would get physical.

When it came time to pay, police said the pair sprayed pepper spray and stole purses.

"I just wanted to make sure people should be aware of this incident, like us," said Nadmid, "and that's why I'm releasing this video and pictures."

Pure Rain has operated from its location on Dearborn Street off Ida B. Wells Drive for 15 years. The owners say they have never seen anything like the robbery before.

But it turned out that days later, Chicago police said the same pair walked into OMG Nails & Spa, at 1620 S. Michigan Ave. in the South Loop, and did the very same thing. Police said on Sunday, June 1, they got services and then assaulted and robbed employees.

Police said the man in the criminal duo stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 to 180 pounds, and his right hand is wrapped or bruised. The woman stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 220 to 240 pounds, and has a tattoo over her cheek.

The CPD said posing as paying customers allows the employees to let their guard down.

"I just hope they should understand we're trying our best, and everything to provide safety to our employees and customers," said Nadmid.

As police search for the pair, the owner wants every salon in the area to be on the lookout before they strike again.

"I hope they get arrested soon as possible," said Nadmid.

Nadmid also said she is considering getting a security guard.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com and use reference #25-3-025.