Watch CBS News
Local News

Armed robbers take cash, belongings from nail salons after receiving services, Chicago police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Chicago police are looking for a pair of armed robbers who are targeting nail salons in downtown Chicago.

Police said the two suspects have been involved in two incidents so far, one on May 28 in the 300 block of S. Dearborn Street in the Loop and one on June 1 in the 1600 block of S. Michigan Avenue on the Near South Side.

In both incidents, which took place in the afternoon and early evening hours, police said a Black woman and Black man went to a nail salon and received services. When it came time to pay for their services, police say the suspects sprayed a "chemical irritant" at the employees, then took things from inside the spas, including envelopes with cash, purses and cell phones belonging to spa employees.

The suspects are described as a Black woman, 20-30 years old, 5 ft. 5 in. tall and 220-240 lbs. and a Black man, 30-35 years old, 5 ft. 10 in. tall and 160-180 lbs. with a "physical impairment" on his right hand.

If you have any information, call Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263.

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.