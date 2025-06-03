Armed robbers take cash, belongings from nail salons after receiving services, Chicago police say

Chicago police are looking for a pair of armed robbers who are targeting nail salons in downtown Chicago.

Police said the two suspects have been involved in two incidents so far, one on May 28 in the 300 block of S. Dearborn Street in the Loop and one on June 1 in the 1600 block of S. Michigan Avenue on the Near South Side.

In both incidents, which took place in the afternoon and early evening hours, police said a Black woman and Black man went to a nail salon and received services. When it came time to pay for their services, police say the suspects sprayed a "chemical irritant" at the employees, then took things from inside the spas, including envelopes with cash, purses and cell phones belonging to spa employees.

The suspects are described as a Black woman, 20-30 years old, 5 ft. 5 in. tall and 220-240 lbs. and a Black man, 30-35 years old, 5 ft. 10 in. tall and 160-180 lbs. with a "physical impairment" on his right hand.

If you have any information, call Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263.